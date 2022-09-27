The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the community for information to help locate a missing teen.

The teen is Nickolas Gray.

Gray is a 16-year-old white male with brown hair and blue eyes. Gray is approximately 5’05” and 140 lbs.

Gray was reported missing by his guardian on 09/23/22.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s office has been following up on the matter since the initial report. Ohio County says Gray was last confirmed in the Wheeling area during the afternoon of 09/25/22.

Information can be forwarded to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office by phone to Major Ernest at 304-234-3872. Information can be submitted anonymously via the Ohio County Sheriff’s website and the crime tip line here