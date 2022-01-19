Ohio County woman jailed for maintaining a drug-involved premise

Tina Soper, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, First Assistant United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Soper, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of “Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premise.” Soper admitted to maintaining a property on Edgewood Street in Wheeling that was used to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine hydrochloride in March 2021.

Soper faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $500,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.