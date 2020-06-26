Ohio County woman sentenced for methamphetamine charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA –Tiffany Markle, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced to 120 months incarceration for a drug charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Markle, age 33, pled guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” in July 2019.

Markle admitted to distributing methamphetamine in Marshall and Ohio Counties from July 2018 to February 2019.

The government is also seeking the forfeiture of the Markles’ residence at 36 Fernwood Avenue in Wheeling.