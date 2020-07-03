Ohio County’s COVID-19 tally crosses 100 mark

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department announced three new positive coronavirus cases Friday morning while also crossing the century mark.
As of 9 a.m. July 3, there have been 102 confirmed cases in the county, along with one death.
The health department continues to monitor an outbreak at the First Baptist Church in Wheeling. At this time, officials have identified 15 direct cases and six indirect cases at the church.
Free COVID-19 testing is available at the following places in Ohio County:
- Off-site Wheeling Hospital – (304) 221-3995
- Doctor’s Urgent Care – (304) 232-0725
- MedExpress – (304) 242-4228
