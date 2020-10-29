Ohio man admits to selling cocaine in front of Wheeling Central

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Shuntaze Harvey, of Garfield Heights, Ohio, has admitted to a drug charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Harvey, age 23, pled guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Distribution of Cocaine Base within 1000 feet of a Protected Location.” Harvey admitted to selling cocaine near Wheeling Center Catholic High School in Wheeling in February 2020.

Harvey faces at least one and up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $2,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.