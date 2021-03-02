Ohio Man Arrested by Wheeling Police on Felony Drug Charges

WHEELING, W.Va. – An Ohio man wanted on an initial petit larceny warrant has been arrested and is now facing two felony drug charges after police discovered a variety of narcotics on the suspect.

Police officers arrested Tristen Jamar Scott Thomas, 20, of Cambridge, Ohio after recognizing him while conducting an investigation near at 20 South Penn Street on Wheeling Island around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Police followed the vehicle he was spotted in and caught up to him after he had gotten out of the vehicle and was trying to enter a business on Virginia Street.

When police found Thomas, they discovered roughly 38 grams of various illegal drugs in his possession, including marijuana, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine. Thomas was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and was transported to the Northern Regional Jail, pending arraignment by an Ohio County magistrate.