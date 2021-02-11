Ohio Man Arrested On Wheeling Island With Drug Charges

Ohio County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. – A Cleveland, Ohio man has been arrested and is now facing felony drug charges after an initial traffic stop late Wednesday on Wheeling Island.

Around 10:35 p.m., police initiated a traffic stop around Zane and N. Broadway Streets.

When officers approached the occupants of the vehicle, they said they detected the smell of marijuana.

After conducting a search of the vehicle and the occupants, police say they found marijuana, a large sum of money, and drug-using instruments.

William Turner Johnson, Jr., 29 of Cleveland, Ohio was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

He was transported to the Northern Regional Jail by WPD.

He was later arraigned by an Ohio County magistrate, who set bond at $2,000.

A second person, Taylor Lynn Devault, 21 of Martins Ferry, Ohio was issued two citations and released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter