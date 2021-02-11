Ohio Man Arrested On Wheeling Island With Drug Charges

WHEELING, W.Va. – A Cleveland, Ohio man has been arrested and is now facing felony drug charges after an initial traffic stop late Wednesday on Wheeling Island.

Around 10:35 p.m., police initiated a traffic stop around Zane and N. Broadway Streets.

When officers approached the occupants of the vehicle, they said they detected the smell of marijuana.

After conducting a search of the vehicle and the occupants, police say they found marijuana, a large sum of money, and drug-using instruments.

William Turner Johnson, Jr., 29 of Cleveland, Ohio was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

He was transported to the Northern Regional Jail by WPD.

He was later arraigned by an Ohio County magistrate, who set bond at $2,000.

A second person, Taylor Lynn Devault, 21 of Martins Ferry, Ohio was issued two citations and released.