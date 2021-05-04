Ohio Man Facing Several Charges After Mid-Day Hit and Run In Wheeling

A Canton, Ohio man is facing several criminal charges after initially hitting three vehicles in South Wheeling Monday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., Wheeling Police were called to the 1100 block of Main Street in downtown for a report of a pickup truck seen driving with heavy front-end damage and a flat tire. Police then initiated a traffic stop two blocks away. When the officers attempted to talk to the driver, he appeared to be under the influence and was slurring his speech. While performing a search of the suspect, officers found methamphetamine and drug using materials.

Based on information provided earlier, officers were able to connect the driver of the truck back to the initial multi-car hit and run near Wheeling Middle School in the 3500 block of Chapline Street.



The suspect, 24-year-old Robert Garner-Henry was then arrested and taken into custody. He is facing charges of DUI, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing, driving while suspended, and fugitive from justice (warrants from Moundsville, W.Va. and Belmont County, Ohio).

Garner-Henry was taken to Reynolds Memorial Hospital for medical evaluation, and later to the Northern Regional Jail pending a court arraignment.