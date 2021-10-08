Ohio Valley Breast Cancer Awareness Golf Classic helps breast cancer patients for 16th year

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Ohio Valley Breast Cancer Awareness is helping women in their fight against breast cancer in an active way.

It’s another year of the “Driving Fore a Cure” Golf Classic. This golf scramble is in its 16th year, helping nearly 3,000 breast cancer patients over the years in the Ohio Valley.

It all started with Kathy Blass, who’s beaten breast cancer herself. As a survivor, she wants to give back to others going through treatment like she once did.

Organizers say the funds raised goes towards products and services hospitals aren’t able to provide.That includes gowns for radiation treatment and food at hospitals, and it all gives back to breast cancer patients.

“We’ve all been affected by breast cancer. I think every one of us knows somebody who’s had breast cancer: a family member or a friend. It just means helping them through the disease and the process to get to the cure and to live life after.” Bernie Albertini, Vice President of Ohio Valley Breast Cancer Awareness

The golf scramble has only grown through the years. Organizers are especially happy for this year’s turn out.They have a full field with 36 teams.

If you couldn’t take part in the golf scramble, organizers say you can still help out. Just go to DrivingForeACure.net and donate.