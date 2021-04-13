Ohio Valley health officials react to the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine pause”

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) Only a few hundred doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in Ohio County, according to Howard Gamble, county health administrator.



He said by far the more prevalent vaccines here have been Pfizer and Moderna.



Dr. Thomas Wack, interim county health director, said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is suspected to be linked to blood clots in six patients nationwide among about six million who received the one-dose vaccine.



Dr. Wack said it appears to have affected women of child-bearing age.



He urged anyone who has received that vaccine to watch for headaches, severe abdominal pain or leg pain, and if you experience those, to contact your physician or go to the emergency room.



Gamble noted that these things happened even during the early rollout of polio vaccine, prompting the national health officials to switch from the Sabin vaccine to the Salk.



He said he hopes people who are vaccine hesitant don’t take the wrong message from this and decide not to get vaccinated.



He said the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are excellent, safe and plentiful.