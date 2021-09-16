Ohio Valley Heart Walk returns to celebrate heart & stroke survivors

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s not just a walk to in shape. It’s a walk that saves lives, one step at a time.

The Ohio Valley Heart Walk returned in-person on Thursday night.

It’s helps fight heart disease and stroke, which are the number one and number five killers of Americans

This year’s event is taking place at Oglebay and it’s emceed by 7News Meteorologist Aaron Myler.

In addition to the walk, the Ohio Valley Heart Walk and the American Heart Association are also celebrating heart and stroke survivors.