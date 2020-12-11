Ohio Valley Media Blood Donor Day set for January

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The winter months are a time when the American Red Cross faces challenges.

So it comes as good news that one of the areas largest blood drives will take place.

The 35th Annual Ohio Valley Media Blood Donor Day will be a two-day event and will take place at Vance Memorial Presbyterian Church in Wheeling.

The first day will be January 25th from 9AM to 4 PM, while the second will be the very next day, January 26th from 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM.

There will be no walk-ins this year; all donors must register ahead of time.

Phyllis Riccadonna, Regional Account Manager of the American Red Cross said, “Our theme this year is ” Thanks for Always Showing Up” and the blood donors in the Ohio Valley have done that during COVID. We are very thankful, very appreciative that we are able our local hospital and patients in need.”

Jamie Bordas of Bordas & Bordas, a Media Blood Donor Day Sponsor, said, ” We are proud to be a sponsor. It is important and we have seen so many clients who have been involved in terrible accidents that have needed blood transfusions or their life would have been ended. So it’s very important for people to still do this.”

Tee-shirts will be given to all donors.

For more information visit www.redcrossblood.org