Ohio Valley Media Day Blood Drive to start Monday

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- It’s not everyday that you get the chance to save a life, but you can soon enough.

Every two seconds someone in the US needs blood, and medical officials say an unusual year like this isn’t any different.

“The need for blood is constant. It’s everyday.” Sharon Kesselring, executive director of American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley

Hundreds of patients a year rely on the Ohio Valley Media Day Blood Drive, which dates back 35 years.

With COVID and the usual holiday decline of donations, the need for blood is great.

“We need it because of the fact that the situation is so different.” Sharon Kesselring, executive director of American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley

COVID is a big part of this year. If you’ve had it, medical officials encourage you to be a blood donor, and they’ll test your blood donation, determine the level of antibodies in it, and give plasma to those currently fighting the virus.

But you don’t have to already be exposed to the virus to donate. It’s for all people, including first-timers.

“Even if you aren’t a current blood donor, this could be a great way to find out how easy it is to give blood.” Sharon Kesselring, executive director of American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley

The blood drive is always done in a day but not this time. It’s broken up into two days… tomorrow and the day after.

They hope to reach 100 units of blood the first day of it, and 75 by the second as medical officials say it’s always been a success.

If you’d like to sign up to donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app. They’re having the blood drive at the Vance Memorial Presbyterian Church in Wheeling.

Medical officials say most of tomorrow’s appointments are full, but there’s a lot more openings Tuesday.