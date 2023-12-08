TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – For the 6th year, the “Keep Wheeling Warm” campaign has brought together Paree Insurance Center, Youth Services System Inc., and the West Liberty University women’s basketball team to give back to the community.

At the Triadelphia Walmart, they were able to pack the Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration truck full of donations – everything from clothing to hygiene products to cleaning supplies.

The donations will go to Youth Services System Inc. of Wheeling.

”We’ll take everything down there and then they’ll go to several different entities so that we can make sure that we have the greatest impact. We also hosted a game on campus where people were able to make donations there as well, as well as a two-week campaign of just drop offs at multiple locations.” Kyle Cooper – Head Women’s Basketball Coach, West Liberty University

If you weren’t able to make it out to The Highlands, Paree Insurance Centers is accepting donations at all of their locations.