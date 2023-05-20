TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Highlands Sports Complex had some scaly, slithering visitors for the Ohio Valley Reptile Expo.

Happy Sssssssaturday!🐍



The Ohio Valley Reptile Expo/Show is at the Highlands Sports Complex until 6pm today! You can find everything from snakes, lizards, alligators, spiders and more… There’s even a few raffles going on today!🐊 @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/4LbtQRiJXu — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) May 20, 2023

Ohio Valley Reptile travels all over the U.S. from Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and more to attend other expos, but they held their own hosting nearly 50 tables of exotic animal vendors.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The event’s nearly 1,000 attendees could find anything from snakes, lizards, turtles, spiders, scorpions and even alligators to visit with, or to take home with the proper materials to care for them.

”The kids love it here. They hold the tortoises and stuff. We let them hold anything they want to hold. If they have a snake at home or something like that, that’s like a bonding with them and stuff like that. I think it’s really cool because it gives them something to do and then they get into a different crowd and stuff like that. It keeps them off the street, keeps them out of trouble.” Michael Kandis – Owner, Ohio Valley Reptile

They had raffles for an alligator, cicada, and $1000 to be used at any booth at the show.

If you did not get the chance to make it out this weekend, the Ohio Valley Reptile Expo will be back this coming November.