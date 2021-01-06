WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio Valley residents are putting in their 600-dollar stimulus checks and hoping to pull out $447-Million.

That is what the Mega Million jackpot is currently at tonight and Wednesday’s Powerball at $410-Million. And the number-one spot to get your ticket in Ohio County is feeling good. Thanks to the federal government, most of us have a new chunk of change to stimulate the economy.

Been coming in one after another. I think a lot of people have a little bit extra stimulus money and they might be trying to catch up from their past losses. But we’ve got all the winners here.” Lance Miller, Co-owner of Neely’s Grocery

A combined $857-Million has the Ohio Valley on its toes. Tuesday’s pot sits as the 10th largest in the game’s history.

People that usually spend one or two are getting five or 10, and it’s normally like that when the pot gets this high.” Lance Miller, Co-owner of Neely’s Grocery

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets are $2 each. Something most are willing to cough up.

People pulling up to the window to buy tickets at Neely’s will balance groceries in the other hand, so it’s already a win-win scenario for the Wheeling hub. But, in terms of hitting big… well, knock on wood, it might be the Ohio Valley’s turn.

We’re due for a big winner. Lance Miller, Co-owner of Neely’s Grocery

Customers in line that won smaller lots today put that change right back into buying numbers for these Mega Millions. This is the third time that both games have simultaneously had jackpots larger than $400 million.