It looks Rachel’s On 16th in Wheeling is coming back.

In a social media post, Rachel’s On 16th said they will host a grand reopening on Tuesday October 31.

Recently, Rachel’s On 16th moved and merged into Carlito’s Soul Kitchen.

The owner of Carlito’s Soul Kitchen LLC, Jeramie Kadora Alvarado, announced that on October 15, Carlito’s Soul Kitchen would close.

The building for Carlito’s Soul Kitchen is available for leasing options and ready for new investors.

