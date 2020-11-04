Ohio Valley Street Survivors need donations for “Toys for Kids” drive

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio Valley Street Survivors are once again doing its part to help children in need this season, and they’re asking for the community’s support.

The car club will hold its annual “Toys for Kids toy drive on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at the House of the Carpenter on Wheeling Island.

This is the 18th year for the collection.

Last year alone the Ohio Valley Street Survivors donated more than $1,100 for toys thanks to contributions from family, friends and the public.

They will be at House of the Carpenter, at 200 South Front Street on Wheeling Island, until about 8:30 for anyone who wishes to make a donation.