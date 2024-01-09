OHIO COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – Archery has become increasingly popular in Ohio Valley schools over the last few years.

The Highlands Sports Complex will take on the 6th Annual “A Shot in the Park” Archery tournament this Saturday with over 900 archers in grades 4-12 representing 60 schools in three different states.

This is Ohio County Archery’s largest tournament to date and is helping them in their goal of getting the sport recognized by the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference.

There needs to be 13 OVAC schools that support an archery program before it can be considered for being added to the conference list of sports.

Rick Thomas, Ohio County Archery Head Coach, hopes to see archery become an OVAC sport within the next two years.

“By far the largest archery tournament here in the Ohio Valley. Once we become OVAC status, I can see our numbers going way over 1000 archers participating. I’ve seen the benefits of archery for these kids. It’s giving them a chance of focus and being connected to their schools.” Rick Thomas | Ohio County Archery, Head Coach

Admission is $5 for adults and free for children and students!

Participants must be a part of a school archery program to participate in this weekend’s tournament.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Awards presentations start at 5 p.m.

Thomas says if you are interested in getting an archery program at your school, reach out to him via email rickthomas.oca@gmail.com.

For more details, you can visit Ohio County Archery’s website and Facebook page.