Ohio woman arrested after DUI crash in Ohio County

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- A woman was arrested in Ohio County after a DUI crash overnight.
Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard says Melissa A Applegarth of Bridgeport Ohio was arrested last night.
He says this was a single vehicle crash and no one was injured.
The crash occurred on National Road near Middle Creek Road.
Applegarth is currently in the North Regional Jail.
- Zach’s Thursday Noon Update
- How a town is using poop to beat COVID-19 outbreaks
- Big Game Bound Week 3: Mahomes and Chiefs vs. Jackson and Ravens
- Mountaineers prep for multiple offenses as OSU QB Sanders’s status remains unknown
- Wheeling Central football game back on VS. Man