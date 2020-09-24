Ohio woman arrested after DUI crash in Ohio County

Ohio County

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- A woman was arrested in Ohio County after a DUI crash overnight.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard says Melissa A Applegarth of Bridgeport Ohio was arrested last night.

He says this was a single vehicle crash and no one was injured.

The crash occurred on National Road near Middle Creek Road.

Applegarth is currently in the North Regional Jail.

