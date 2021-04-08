OHP: I-470 Bridge on WV-OH border down to one lane due to “piece falling”

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — An official with the Ohio Highway Patrol confirms that a piece of the I-470 bridge at the Ohio-West Virginia border has fallen.

OHP says the eastbound lane needs repaired and crews on are the scene to handle this.

OHP says there is a major traffic backup.

The southbound lane on I-470 remains open and traffic is able to pass.

Details are limited at this time. There is no word on the extent of the damage to the bridge or road or if there are any injuries.

The Wheeling Police Department is investigating this case.

