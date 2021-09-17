Oktoberfest will not be held at Centre Market, changed to Market Plaza

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Get ready to mark your calendars- Oktoberfest makes it’s in-person return next week September 25 but will have a new home.

This years celebration will now be at Market Plaza instead of Centre Market.

Although the location is different, all of the favorites will be there.

For 12 bucks, you’ll get a wristband if you’re over 21, a mug and your first drink will be on the house.

Can’t forget about all that delicious food either!

On top of the classics, there’s also some new additions to look forward to.

It’s a great spot, it’s large. We capable of having a couple new amenities this year. One of them is a kids area from noon to 3. It’s something people have been asking for. So we’re able to accommodate that and have some games things like that for kids. We’re going to have crafters, food trucks, a beer garden, live music. It’s going to be a great event and all proceeds go to the United Way. Jessica Rine | Executive Director, United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

Once again, it will be at Market Plaza this year on Saturday September 25th.

The party goes all day from Noon to 11.