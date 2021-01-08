Olgebay laughing away 2020 this weekend

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Oglebay is laughing away 2020 for the next two nights, and there’s still seats open for both shows.

2020 was a tough year, so Oglebay is ringing in the New Year with a laugh.

Friday night was Oglebay’s Crazy 8’s Improv Show.

It’ll kick off with a “Whose Line is it Anyway?” You’ll see performers hit the stage without a script, props, or even a safety net.

You can also enjoy another night full of laughs on Saturday night with the LOL Comedy Show.

JA weekend full of laughs that even the staff is excited for

If you’re looking for something fun, nice socially distanced, we have plenty of room at the Glessner Auditorium. We’re gonna fill the whole floor with tables. It’s just a great way to kick off the year and put you in a good mood and set you up for a fantastic year ahead. It’s gonna be a nice night of laughs. Andy Brown, Director of Special Events and Programming

If you’d like to go to either shows, just go to the event’s page on Oglebay’s website.

It’s first come, first serve.

Brown said if you’re stopping by this weekend for the show, be sure to drive through the Festival of Lights. This Sunday is the last day you can see them until next year.