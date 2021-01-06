‘Oliver’s Pies’ ranked best pies in the state

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- One of the Ohio Valley’s best kept secret recently made their mark statewide.

Oliver’s Pies in Centre Market was voted best pies in the state, according to Yelp.

The small pie shop ran by Jim Oliver was voted best in the state in 20-18 but there’s something special about winning the award after an uncertain year and a busy holiday season.

Jim says, “do something you love and stick with it.” That’s exactly what he did a the age of 51 when he opened up shop.

A statewide honor like this one doesn’t do Oliver’s justice. Not just people in the state make their way to Centre market… our neighbors in Pittsburgh and Columbus go out of their way too.

Jim says he’s told this story countless of times but his love for baking pies came when he was a teenager when he would sneak off from watching football during holidays, to bake with his grandma.

Oliver’s specialty was once coconut cream pie… of course it’s still a fan favorite it recently changed to cake… New York style cheesecake that is. No matter what you get though, it sells fast. But don’t worry Jim has some advice.