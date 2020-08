WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) — A heavy police presence on Wheeling Island has one person in custody after Wheeling PD responded to a call on domestic violence.

But officers tell 7NEWS a person, not involved in the domestic situation, was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

Over 10 Wheeling PD vehicles were on scene around 5 PM.

Details of this incident on South Huron Street, and the name of the person in custody have yet to be released.

