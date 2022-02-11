OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

House Bill 4051 would eliminate dog tags in the Mountain State, and would repeal an old part of a law still on the books that says the sheriff must kill all unlicensed or unclaimed dogs.

First of all, in Ohio County, officials say the animal shelter would only euthanize a dog that was very ill, very injured or had a bad bite history.

That’s been the policy for years.

But the dog tag part is true.

They still require dog owners to buy a yearly dog tag.

And they don’t see that as a bad thing.

Ohio County doesn’t get rich selling dog tags.

The cost per dog is $3.00 to $4.50.

The county gets about $10,000 a year, if that much.

Assessor Tiffany Hoffman says it isn’t about the money.

Its about re-uniting lost dogs with their owners.

“The neighbors call and say hey I don’t know who this dog is,” said Hoffman. “They ask us to look up who the owner is. Then they walk the dog over to that house and the return the dog to them. It happens all the time, especially in the summer.”

Recently a Wheeling firefighter found a lost dog while on the job.

“Someone had dropped the dog off and he asked us about the tag information,” recalled Elizabeth Schultz, deputy clerk with the assessor’s office. “I gave him the information and he did locate the owner. He called us back to let us know that the dog got home safely.”

The house bill seems to indicated that eliminating dog tags would ease the workload of county assessors’ offices.

“We enjoy the people coming into the office or seeing people at the dog clinics,” said Hoffman. “They’re talking about their dogs and we’re seeing their dogs. We’re all dog lovers in this office so it’s nice when somebody brings in their dog. We get a little dog time. I think everybody in my office has a dog, so it’s nice to be able to help other dog lovers out there.”

Hoffman says she’s not for or against the bill.

But she says dog tags do have a purpose.