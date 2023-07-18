Wheeling Police are investigating a car crash that resulted in one person dead overnight.

Wheeling Police and Fire responded to Bethany Pike (WV 88) near Howgait Place for a single-vehicle crash involving three people around 3:15 a.m.

Police say the vehicle was traveling southbound when it lost control and crashed into the guardrail.

All three occupants were transported to Wheeling Hospital where a juvenile male passenger died.

The other two occupants – a juvenile female and an adult male were being treated for injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor, according to police.

Names of those involved have not been released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by police.

