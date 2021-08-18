Golf is doing better than ever because of the pandemic

A general view of the first hole at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Most businesses have suffered under the reign of COVID-19, while others are doing better than ever.

Golf has been a savior to most during the pandemic and golfers have saved the sport from a fate similar to many other industries.

Golf requires disposable time and income, which many have found during the pandemic.

“COVID’s played a huge factor in the uptick in golf right now.” Danny Ackerman – Oglebay GM of Golf Operations

Oglebay’s general manager of golf operations Danny Ackerman says people needed an escape from their quarantine.

“It’s something that I think people became comfortable getting out and playing golf when maybe they had a little cabin fever.” Danny Ackerman – Oglebay GM of Golf Operations

He said it’s been going on for a while with no end in sight.

“It started last year and it’s continued through the 2021 season.” Danny Ackerman – Oglebay GM of Golf Operations

Data from the National Golf Foundation shows a 19% increase in rounds played above pre-pandemic standards.

This could be good for the industry overall as it helped more people pick the sport back up.

“I believe we have new golfers that put it in the closet for whatever reason: children, marriage, job change. But they kind of bounced back to it with COVID and wanting to do something.” Danny Ackerman – Oglebay GM of Golf Operations

Ackerman also believes that Top Golf has helped the uptick in business.

The company is garnering interest in the sport, which in turn creates new golfers who eventually play on actual courses.

“It’s introducing more and more people to the game that haven’t played just through a social side. And we’re finding more and more of those people that want to take up the game permanently then.” Danny Ackerman – Oglebay GM of Golf Operations

The only problem with more golfers? Less available tee times.