One-of-a kind playground opens at the Wheeling YMCA

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A one-of-a-kind playground was just unveiled at the Wheeling YMCA.

It’s called an all-inclusive playground, meaning it’s for all kids to play on; including those with special needs.

The Wheeling YMCA told 7News there’s swings for kids in wheelchairs to play on. The organizational also said this kind of equipment makes it unique to any other playground in the world.

If you’d like to swing by the playground and bring your kids, it’s now open to the public at the Wheeling YMCA.

