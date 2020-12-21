Online learning isn’t working: Mother speaks up after her A+ kids are about to fail

The distraught mom who says West Virginia is picking winners and losers this semester... starting with who has access to internet.

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — An Ohio County parent is speaking out after her top of the class kid is about to fail all her classes this school year. And the culprit – she says- is failure from the state down to the school board.

The word that I would use is impossible. Kari Shaffer, Ohio County Parent

That’s how Shaffer would describe education this year… And it’s not like they haven’t tried to make remote work…

We have no internet at our house. We’ve been trying since April. I’ve been in touch with the County Commissioner’s Office trying to get internet, because this is what I feared. Working with Comcast, AEP, and the County Commissioners; we’ve hit roadblock after roadblock. The school did offer us a WiFi box from Verizon, but it works about as well as dialup internet did back in the day. Kari Shaffer, Ohio County Parent

Shaffer’s high school freshman daughter can only do school work from 10 PM to 2 AM… when they’ve found the internet is more reliable at those hours.

And the once excelling 6th grader is seeing Fs across the board.

My 12-year-old last year got the Stifel Award, which we were extremely proud of her. This year, she’s failing all her classes. Kari Shaffer, Ohio County Parent

And the hotspots… well, you’re not allowed in the school, but you can take your test comfortably on the sidewalk.

For my high school student they require about four hours of work a day. I work Monday through Friday during the day, my husband does as well. So, at night, I would have to take my kids, sit in the parking lot, when it’s freezing cold, and let them sit in my car while we do school work for hours on end. To me that’s not an option. Kari Shaffer, Ohio County Parent

The school board is holding students accountable for their grades. But with slow internet, you can do the best you can, but it is like running a race where you’re the only one with weights on your feet.

They’re (the school board) not giving the resources to us and offering us help and the resources we need to do the work, then I don’t think they should be held accountable for these grades. And I also ask them; who’s holding them accountable for doing it this way? I know it’s not the teachers. It’s absolutely not the teachers. It’s the school board, it’s the superintendent, it’s the state superintendent and it’s the governor who’s doing this to my children and to a lot of other children. Kari Shaffer, Ohio County Parent

Now this parent and even 7NEWS have now reached out the Ohio County School Board on what can be done. We have yet to hear back.

But this mom and others are now looking directly at education leaders in our state… She says more has to be done to make sure everyone is getting a quality education before these kids get too far behind to catch up.