Opening date for Menards at The Highlands moved to Oct 19

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The opening to Menards at The Highlands has again been pushed back.

Menards will now open on October 19 according to Ohio County Commissioner Tim McCormick

Last 7News heard was that Menards would open on October 16.

The Menards opening at The Highlands will be the first one in West Virginia.

The store will be similar in size and structure as the New Philadelphia OH Menards store that opened in June 2019.

Menards will feature all the latest, greatest home improvement products plus full-service lumberyard and accessory building, several great departments and displays, appliances, pet and wildlife supplies, and a line of groceries.

Also, Menards has all the tools, materials, and supplies for all your home improvement needs whether a casual do-it-yourselfer or more experienced pro.