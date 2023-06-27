WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A new local facility that will benefit children right here in the Ohio Valley is very close to opening its doors.

It is near the former OVMC in Wheeling.

The brand-new Orchard Park Hospital is completing its very last steps in order to open and serve the community.

The hospital’s main purpose will be to serve children ages 5-17 of the Ohio Valley with top notch psychiatric care.

The $10 million project will include 30 beds, a commercial kitchen, a gym, and an outdoor recreational area.

This new addition to the valley will also create at least 40 new jobs.

The process has been a successful one and those in charge are looking forward to serving their community and treating those with mental health illnesses.

”We’ve wrapped up our construction, our major process so we’re doing our final inspections getting approval through, you know, the state organizations to be able to open and house patients, we’re hiring staff. Family members and patients they can expect quality care.” Jacquelyn Knight – CEO of Orchard Park Resources

The hospital is still actively looking for nurses and other employees and is hosting various hiring events.

The hospital is scheduled to open no later than August 1 of this year.