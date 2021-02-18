Organizations decide to close the gap that often leaves homeless people outside in bitter cold

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – 7News recently reported on the gap in service for homeless people.

Even in the coldest weather, shelters close at specific hours, leaving the homeless without shelter for five hours, from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m.

So, YSS announced they now have a place to go for that time period when it’s bitter cold.

It’s in the Vineyard Church worship space on the first floor of the YSS building, formerly occupied by the Living Word Church.

This area can be used from 3:30 to 8:30 on days when it is extremely cold, snowing or freezing rain, so it’s really a place for them to go because there’s no other place for them to go. Volunteers run it and the people who stay here at that time also volunteer here. Betsy Bethel-McFarland, YSS Director of Communications

The shelter is a combined effort of YSS, House of Hagar, Street MOMs and the Vineyard Church.

The volunteers do cleanup and serve as greeters.

It is open when it’s 20 degrees or colder.