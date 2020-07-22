OSCEA discusses fall education plans amid COVID pandemic

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) School systems everywhere are facing the decision of what form education will take this fall.

It could be in-person, it could be distance learning or it could be a combination of both.

Ohio County Education Association President Jenny Craig shared her concerns about each of those options.

She said some families in outlying areas have no broadband access.

Other families have few resources, and without school being in session, their children will experience hunger.

And if the schools go with distance learning, Jenny Craig says the system will need to address the needs of kids in challenging home circumstances.

“We have students who are at risk for abuse and neglect,” said Craig. “We need to make sure that those students are safe and that they are cared for, and that they have the support they need.”

She said they learned this spring that special needs kids were left behind, and will need additional services.

“Providing them speech services, occupational therapy, physical therapy,” she noted. “And we have students with mental and emotional health needs.”

Craig feels every building needs a school nurse, even aside from the pandemic, something that is not happening in West Virginia.

“We have more and more students with allergies–life-threatening allergies, diabetes, students with high medical needs and we don’t have those systems in place,” Craig noted.

If students return to school, she worries that kids with no symptoms will carry the virus home to their grandparents, the most vulnerable age group.

“West Virginia is the second highest in the nation–climbing toward first–in terms of children who are raised by their grandparents,” she said. “And God forbid the grandparents contract it, they become ill, they have to be hospitalized, they have long lasting health effects or die.”

Craig says the state’s directives aren’t clear or definitive.

She says that places a huge burden on each county school system to decide.

Craig also said ventilation systems in many schools are poor.

She said you can sanitize the desks every day, but if the air is just being recirculated with no fresh air exchange, the virus will be back on the surfaces.