‘Our children haven’t even been outside in two years’: Augusta Levy Learning Center on its toes for brand-new facility

After the devastating fire back in 2018 the staff and administration of the Augusta Levy Learning Center have been searching for an adequate space to provide the best possible care for their clients.

The good news is — they won’t have to wait much longer. Construction on their new state-of -the-art facility, is right on schedule.

The outdoor playground is actually expected to be complete sometime next week.
Workers are also putting the finishing touches on the inside of the building.

We started with two children at a small church in Bethlehem and of course went to our last building where we are limited on space of serving our children and with the fire being just a devastating loss to us, our children haven’t even been outside in two years. So this is is an amazing, amazing thing that has happened to us, so we are just super excited.

Staci Stephen. Director of Development. Augusta Levy Learning Center

The construction is expected to be completed by September and they hope to have the children moved in by fall.

