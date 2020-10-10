Out of the Darkness Walk raises awareness in the fight to end suicide

All over is a walk West Virginians take once a year that organizers say could save lives and give hope, especially for people impacted by suicide.

Today…. locals are getting their steps in in the fight to end suicide. Only some have gone walking in Wheeling Park, while the rest are here. But all are at this event for the same cause.

“I just want to help end the stigma and bring awareness to it.” Jenna Gauft, participant

“We came to support everyone. I like being here and having the support of everyone who has gone through it.” Caitlyn Hufford, participant

Today is the Northern Panhandle Out of the Darkness Walk. It’s once a year that goes back to 12 years ago.

This is just one of 9 all over the Mountain State, but it’s a little different this year.

“This year is down a little because of COVID restrictions; however, we are getting some people in the seats, which is really good.” Kelli Talbott, Northern Panhandle Out of the Darkness Walk Coordinator

Usually this whole group would walk together. Only this time anyone can walk at any time between 10am and 1pm today.

All the funds from this event still goes into education on suicide prevention, research, and advocacy as usual, even the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention stands by this.

“I want to educate others and the importance of suicide prevention, so that we don’t have to lose anyone else.” Kelli Talbott, Northern Panhandle Out of the Darkness Walk Coordinator

Which is all for a cause that’s close to Kelli Talbott’s heart, when she lost her own sister to suicide in 2015.

“This is how I need to honor my sister by raising awareness and being the voice that she couldn’t be.” Kelli Talbott, Northern Panhandle Out of the Darkness Walk Coordinator

Hope is what she says others can’t forget.

“Those, who are struggling know there is hope. I don’t want anyone else to feel what my family has to feel.” Kelli Talbott, Northern Panhandle Out of the Darkness Walk Coordinator

Organizers say this one event has more than a $11,000 raised so far when they usually reach $20,000 a year.

They also streamed it virtually. You could watch it from earlier on the afspWestVirginia Facebook page.