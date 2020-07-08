Out on the water this summer? Remember to wear a life jacket

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you have a boat, chances are you will be out on the water more this summer.

As always, officials are reminding you to take all the necessary precautions.

The Wheeling Fire Department said don’t assume everyone can swim. If you’re in or around the water, wear your personal flotation device. There should be one for everyone on board.

Fire officials also advise not to swim near a launch ramp or a boat that is running.

Obey the no wake zone laws and don’t drink and drive the boat.

DUIs are given on the water, just like on land.

Be extremely careful when you are in the water. It’s summer, have fun. Be responsible, have fun, but be careful. That’s what we always ask. Always make sure you have that personal flotation. That’s a big thing. Lieutenant Toby Bachman, Wheeling Fire Department

Fire officials say it’s not just making sure you are safe, make sure your boat is checked and maintained yearly for safety.