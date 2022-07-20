WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The hot sweltering heat did not stop the OVAC All-Star Band from getting in another practice run on Wheeling University’s Bishop Schmitt Field.

The band will file on the field at Wheeling Island Stadium this Saturday for the halftime during this year’s OVAC Rudy Mumley All-Star Football game.

Members of the band are from 40 different high schools that are part of the OVAC.

This year there are 110 band members participating in the big halftime performance.

We went to Wednesday’s practice to catch a glimspe of their show as they were putting on some of those finishing touches.

Here’s what one band member had to say about being a part of such a monumental event.

When you say band you think of Texas. You think of the big ones and no one really thinks of the Ohio Valley. So, I’d say it’s a time for us to show off and show who we really are. Kaela Lawson, 2022 OVAC All-Star Band Member

The 2022 OVAC Rudy Mumley All-Star Game will be taking place this Saturday, July 23rd.

The game begins at Wheeling Island Stadium at 7:15 p.m.

If you’d like to get tickets for the OVAC All-Star Game, you can go to OVAC.org.

But if you can’t make it, 7News will be streaming the game live on our website WTRF.com and our Facebook page.

Just in case you didn’t know, this the 76th year for the OVAC All-Star Football game and the 40th OVAC All-Star Band to perform at halftime.