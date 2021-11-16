Over 100 veterans honored during 4th Veteran’s Appreciation Dinner

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-The legacy of our local heroes lives on…

It’s a big night for our veterans, fallen soldiers, and those currently on the front lines… one the hits especially hard for Rosalie Kimball, who’s one of the organizers behind this all.

“I cannot explain how my heart feels. This just means a lot to me to give back to them because they’ve given us so much.” Rosalie Kimball, event organizer

Even her husband Martin Kimball sympathizes.

“We can’t do enough for them. We’d like to thank each and every one of them personally, and show our appreciation. It’s the least we can do.” Martin Kimball, event organizer

It’s the 4th Veteran’s Appreciation Dinner Rosalie and her husband Martin Kimball put together. They’re honoring over a hundred veterans in the crowd tonight.

There was music and plenty of food to go around. But at the end of the day, it was all about showing their thanks to the veterans — and Rosalie only hopes others do the same.