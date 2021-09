OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department announced 249 new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County since September 12.

This includes 98 cases under the age of 18 years of age.

There has also been one COVID-19 associated death in the county since September 12.

The Delta Variant and Alpha Variant are the two primary variants, with two cases of the Gamma Variant also identified.