Over 30,000 take shelter last night, Red Cross fast-tracking local training

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) — The American Red Cross needs your help nationally AND locally. As disasters across the country are trending above average, hundreds are shipping out to give aid to those hit with hurricanes and wildfires. But even that has left some holes right here in our communities that if tragedy strikes — who will come to help?

Hometown heroes are now in the making, as throughout the Ohio Valley you can now get virtual training to be a responder for local fires or floods.

Red Cross pays for their recruits to travel on two-week missions and is now fast-tracking the option for those who still want to help locally get training to be on call a couple hours a day.

Resources are being stretched thin as even last night alone, an estimate 30-thousand people sought shelter from the Red Cross. And as hurricane Sally struck the Gulf Coast, already trained recruits are shipping out… but it doesn’t stop there.

Just this morning we deployed one of our regular volunteers to the Western fires. His first ever deployment. He usually is back here taking care of people affected by home fires. ” If it’s something like you know I want to help but I don’t know if I can leave home right now. Not a problem! We still need volunteers here in the Valley. Sharon Kesselring, Executive Director, American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley

Think of a time when you needed a hero. They have come to the Ohio Valley before and now is our chance to be heroes in return.

There’s unlimited space to sign up for the free virtual training this Saturday. Head here.