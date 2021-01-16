Over 50 people willingly jump into Oglebay’s Schenk Lake

It was cold but for a good cause

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- Over 50 people have just taken a dip in an ice cold lake today, but not just for the thrill of it.

It’s the second annual Oglebay Polar Plunge.

Organizers say this year they raised more than $4,600, which is a jump from last years. Last year they only had $3,000 raised.

And what they raise goes into the West Virginia Special Olympics.

“It’s heart-warming to me that these people are willing to come out under some beautiful but tough conditions, right? They willing to jump in the water, so our special Olympics athletes can have year-round sports training and competition.” john Corbett, CEO of West Virginia Special Olympics

“I actually have quite a few friends and family members involved in special Olympics. I wanted to come do this for them, and it was fun.” Ted Soplinski, jumper

“It’s just remarkable to see the joy on their face, and then to see all the crowd winded up down the roads… truly a successful event.” andy Brown, director of special events programming

Officials with the West Virginia Special Olympics say this is their 2nd event at Oglebay’s Schenk Lake and they hope to have more.