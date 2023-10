OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling-Ohio County Emergency Management Agency has issued an overdose alert.

The agency says multiple overdoses have occurred in Wheeling and advises at-risk individuals to have access to Narcan or Naloxone, both of which are available at the health department.

The agency advises that overdoses be reported to 911.

You can also call the helpline at 1-844-HELP4WV