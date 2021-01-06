Overnight Crash Leads to DUI Arrest in Downtown Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. – A St. Clairsville, Ohio woman is facing several charges after crashing her vehicle overnight in Downtown Wheeling.

Around 12:45 a.m., Wednesday, police patrolling the downtown area observed the driver of a black sedan cross the center line in the 1500 block of Chapline Street and then strike several parking meters, a light pole, and a parked car.

Officers on scene checked the three occupants of the vehicle for injures, and all denied medical treatment. While questioning the driver on what happened, officers noted the smell of alcohol on the driver, which prompted a field sobriety test.



Arrested was Eleni Alexcia Voyiatt, 37 of St. Clairsville. She is charged with Aggravated DUI, Striking Fixtures Upon a Highway, Failure to Drive Right of Center and Failure to Maintain Control.

She was transported to the Northern Regional Jail pending an arraignment by a magistrate.