Panhandle Cleaning offering back-to-school deals for disinfecting classrooms

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) — As the pandemic continues and schools try to start back up this fall, one local business is trying their best to help keep everything as sanitized as possible.

Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration has acquired student-safe cleaning equipment and is providing it to the school systems across the state. Not only are they selling the products at a discounted rate — they are also offering to come in and train the staff on how to properly work it.

So, we are going in and having our people teach their janitorial staff how to operate and spray and electro-static – sprayer, training them on the disinfectant that we offer to spray through the guns. Bob Contraguerro Jr. — Vice President Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration

Contraguerro says the spray is selected for safety and it can be sprayed on items with no worry for any toxic harm to the students and staff.