Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration helps woman featured on Hoarders TV show

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) In the 2300 block of Chapline Street, a family was living a life of quiet desperation.



The A & E show Hoarders came to Wheeling in October 2019 and shot the episode, which aired Monday.

The woman, identified only as “Sherry of Wheeling,” lived there with her son, and was shown—in a two-hour episode—working through the underlying issues that apparently prompted her to keep everything, including trash.

It showed the “garbage walls” she had created in the house, and that she slept on a bed of trash with a heating blanket because there was no heat in the house.



Bob Contraguerro Jr., Vice President of Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration, said he was honored that the show’s producers contacted him for help.



He said Panhandle’s role was to clean and sanitize the interior of the house after all the trash and belongings were removed.



Contraguerro said hoarding is not simply the case of a dirty house, but a manifestation of mental illness that is more common than most people realize.



He said it is a problem that requires compassion, support and the help of mental health professionals.



He said he was glad that Panhandle was able to do their part toward helping the family to move forward.