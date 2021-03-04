Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration sponsors art contest for WVU Children’s Hospital

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) A corporation well known for cleaning up after natural disasters is also helping WVU Children’s Hospital to open with a bright new future.



Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration is sponsoring an art contest that will be fun for young budding artists and lift the spirits of young patients as well.



When WVU Children’s Hospital approached Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration about sponsoring their art contest, Panhandle was immediately on board.



“What better way to be part of something great,” said Bob Contraguerro Jr., Vice President of Panhandle. “We’re already part of the Children’s Hospital in many ways. And we try to support them in any way possible because we think it’s one of the greatest assets to our state to have a great hospital for our children.”



The “Home Is Where The Heart Is” contest is open to kids age 0 through 18.



The deadline to submit is March 31.



To enter, email an image of your artwork to wvukids@WVUMedicine.org.



Include your name, age, phone number, school, and grade.



“We would love to see everybody in the state, from all corners, participate,” said Contraguerro. “They’re gearing it toward the state parks and forests throughout the State of West Virginia, and a lot of our beautiful scenery we have here.”



Twenty entries will be chosen as winners.



They will be displayed throughout the new Children’s Hospital.



It’s a case of kids helping kids.



“And these kids can bring a brighter smile to their day with their piece of art that’s going to decorate the rooms, hallways or different areas of the hospital,” Contraguerro concluded.

Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration has locations in Wheeling, Morgantown, Pittsburgh and Sarasota, Florida.