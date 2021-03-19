Parachuting spiders? Reading assignment inspires hands-on project for students

ELM GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Charlotte’s Web has been a favorite of school kids for generations, but for one local group of students it was more than just a reading assignment.

After finishing the book, fourth graders at Elm Grove Elementary designed parachutes. The idea was to re-create the famous scene at end of the novel when Charlotte’s baby spiders begin to float away.

Working in small groups they designed parachutes for baby spiders made from pom-poms and pipe cleaners. Students then had to estimate how long it would takes for the parachutes to hit a specific target.

The windy weather provided an additional challenge for the students.

Knowing how fast it was going to drip because mother nature is not cooperating with us, so we didn’t know how fast it was going to drop or how slow it would be so we had trouble figuring that out. Alex Duke, 4th Grade Student

The favorite part of the project was coming up with the design and building it with my friends Jenna and Sophia. Bria Tolend, 4th grade Student

Principal Rick Dunlevy dropped the parachutes from the roof of the school toward a basket on the ground.

Students timed the drop and and measured how far from the target it landed.



