Park Players to present “Shrek The Musical”

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, and you really miss live shows, you want to check out the Park Players of Wheeling Park High School as they present the musical “Shrek”.

There will be three live performances starting Friday, April 30 at the JB Chambers Performing Arts Center.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions attendance will be limited to 440 people. Mask wearing and social distancing guidelines will also be followed as well.

Members of the Park Players say they are thrilled to be performing in front of a live audience since last years musical was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Performances will take place at 7:00 p.m. both Friday and Saturday with another show at 3:00 p.m. Sunday.

If you can’t make it to these shows, there will also be a streaming performance taking place the following weekend.

For ticket information click here.