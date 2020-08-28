Woman freed from car in rock slide on Big Wheeling Hill; National Road reopened

UPDATE:

National Road has re-opened in both directions. Motorists are advised to watch for barricades at the top of Wheeling Hill.



UPDATE:

A female has been freed from the vehicle. No further information is available.

UPDATE:

National Road / U.S. 40 – the primary detour route for the Interstate 70 bridges project is closed (from Generations Restaurant to Mount Wood Road) after a rock slide at the top of Wheeling Hill. The West Virginia Division of Highways will have to assess the hillside, cleanup the road and make a determination on reopening.



All westbound traffic is being diverted through the Fulton area of the city onto Peninsula Street to U.S. 250 South. Wheeling police officers are assisting with traffic control.



WHEELING (WTRF) — There is a single car with a woman entrapped due to a weather-related rock slide on Big Wheeling Hill.

The Wheeling Police Department, Wheeling Fire Department and EMS are on scene.

The road is closed from Generations to Wheeling Hill.

